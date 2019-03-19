South and North Korea in bid to jointly host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Fifa receives record nine host submissions for tournament

USA’s Carli Lloyd lifts the trophy as they celebrate their victory at the end of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2015 final match against Japan at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Photograph: EPA

South and North Korea’s football associations have registered interest in jointly hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Fifa said on Tuesday, in another potential sporting detente after their unified team competed at the Winter Olympics.

The sport’s world governing body received a record nine host submissions, which also came from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Each nation has until April 16th to make its final submission, with a decision expected in March next year, Fifa said.

Ease tensions

“This is the largest-ever list of MAs [member associations] to have submitted formal expressions of interest to Fifa with a view to hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” said a statement.

In an effort to ease political tensions on the divided Korean peninsula, a unified team from north and south competed at last year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. They also fielded joint teams under a common flag at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

