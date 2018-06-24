Running Russia down to hard work and motivation says coach

Cherchesov refuses to answer question over drug testing of his team
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov listens to a translator during a news conference at the Samara Arena ahead of Monday’s game against Uruguay. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov listens to a translator during a news conference at the Samara Arena ahead of Monday’s game against Uruguay. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

 

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has said his team’s impressive running statistics in their first two games at the World Cup are down to hard work and motivation.

Cherchesov’s team came into the tournament on a terrible run of form and with a Fifa ranking of 70th – the lowest ever for a host nation at a World Cup. But convincing wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt have seen Russia stroll into the last 16, with many observers noting the fact that Russia’s players have covered more ground than any other team in the tournament and completed more sprints.

Given Russian sport’s recent record for endemic doping, these stats have raised eyebrows around the world.

But speaking to reporters before Monday’s final Group A game against Uruguay in Samara, Cherchesov made three points: there is more to Russia’s game than running, the team was very fit at last summer’s Confederations Cup and is now even stronger and the players have the twin “motivations” of playing at a World Cup and doing so in front of their own fans.

“Here are the A, B, Cs of why we are doing something better than the other teams here for the time being,” he said.

The 54-year-old refused, however, to answer a question about how many times his team have been drug-tested, saying he was here to talk about the match and he was a coach, not a doctor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.