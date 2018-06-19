Cork City draw Legia Warsaw in Champions League qualifiers

Cork City will face Legia Warsaw in the Champions League first qualifying round after the draw was made in Nyon on Tuesday morning.

John Caulfield’s side were unseeded in the draw and will now face the current Polish champions who have lifted the title the last three years in a row.

Exact dates and times are to be confirmed but qualification begins on July 10th and 11th with Cork to play at home first before making the trip to Poland for the away leg on July 17th or 18th. Confirmed dates and kick off times will be confirmed later on Tuesday.

It will be the third time an Irish side have faced Legia in four years after they saw off St Patrick’s Athletic in 2014 and Dundalk in 2016.

The Polish side will be heavily fancied to go through after getting to the playoff round last year where they were beaten by Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and the season before they got to the group stages where they met Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon.

If Cork do manage to upset the odds and go through they will then face two more rounds of qualification if they are to become the first ever Irish side to reach the group stages.

The Leesiders will receive a minimum of €800,000 for their European campaign, and will proceed to the third qualifying round of the Europa League if they are beaten by Legia.

Also in the first qualifying round, Celtic will take on Armenian champions Alashkert with the away leg up first for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The draw for the Europa League qualifiers will be made on Wednesday, with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City all involved.

Dundalk are seeded – with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers among their potential second round opponents. They could also face Cliftonville, Coleraine or Glenavon in the first round.

Rovers and Derry City could meet Rangers in the first round of qualifying while an array of heavyweights lie in wait should they progress to the second round – including Sevilla and Premier League side Burnley.

The Irish sides in the Europa League draw will earn a minumum of €240,000 with subsequent rounds worth €260,000, €280,000 and €300,000.

Champions League first qualifying round draw (matches to be played July 10th/11th and 17th/18th)

Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) v Sheriff (MDA)

Shkëndija (MKD) v The New Saints (WAL)

Suduva (LTU) v APOEL (CYP)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) v Qarabag (AZE)

F91 Dudelange (LUX) v Videoton (HUN)

Winners of the preliminary round v Malmö (SWE)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) v Víkingur (FRO)

Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) v Crusaders (NIR)

Cork City (IRL) v Legia Warszawa (POL)

Valur Reykjavík (ISL) v Rosenborg (NOR)

Kukës (ALB) v Valletta (MLT)

Flora Tallinn (EST) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Spartaks Jurmala (LVA) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Alashkert (ARM) v Celtic (SCO)

Spartak Trnava (SVK) v Zrinjski (BIH)

Astana (KAZ) v Sutjeska (MNE)