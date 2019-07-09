Ireland Women to play World Cup winners USA in friendly

Republic of Ireland Women are to face World Cup winners the United States in Pasadena as part of a five-game victory tour.

Ireland will line up against Jill Ellis’ side, who retained their world title in Lyon at the weekend, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, August 3rd as part of their preparations for their opening European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in September.

Skipper Katie McCabe said: “It’s a great opportunity for us to be asked to go over to play the USA. It will be great preparation for us to test ourselves against the best in the world ahead of our European Championships campaign.

“Also, it will be good to get the squad back together after not having seen each other in a while. It will all help towards getting us ready for the game on September 3rd.”