Ireland striker David McGoldrick announces international retirement

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has suffered a major blow after Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick announced his retirement from international football.

According to an FAI statement, the 32-year-old made the decision “to concentrate on his club career and family” after making 14 appearances since his debut in the 4-1 friendly win over the United States in November 2014.

McGoldrick scored his only goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019 in a qualifier for Euro 2020. His performances in that campaign earned him the international player of the year award.

