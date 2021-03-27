Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1: Ireland player ratings

16 Gavin Bazunu

For an uncapped teenager born in the same year as the Saipan saga he looked very comfortable. Did well to avoid being lobbed in the first half and made a good close range save in the second half. One small bright spark on a dark night. Rating: 8

2 Séamus Coleman

Looks comfortable in a back three and got forward at times as well. Frustration as captain on a night like Saturday was clear to see and he’ll have a job picking his teammates up after that. Rating: 7

5 Ciarán Clark

Made a great sliding block from a Gerson Rodrigues shot in the first half. Didn’t have as much to deal with as he did against Serbia on Wednesday and went off after an hour as Kenny looked to add more attacking options. Rating: 6

30 Dara O’Shea

Has been impressive and assured in the matches he’s played so far and again looked comfortable passing the ball out from the back. Perhaps could have got closer to Rodrigues for the goal but little could be done about such a quality finish. Rating: 6

James Collins, Jason Knight and Dara O’Shea dejected at the end of the gam. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

7 Matt Doherty

Struggled to find any space in the wing-back position again. Started off Ireland’s best move when he cut inside and played a nice pass to Stevens, leading to Collins’ near miss in the first half but he struggled otherwise and went off at the break with a knock. Rating: 5

6 Jason Knight

Was caught once or twice early on in possession but passed it around well when he got on the ball and gets around the pitch well. There’s a reason he’s Derby captain and he will likely be a mainstay of this team going forward. Rating: 6

17 Josh Cullen

Like Wednesday, there weren’t many specifics to be faulted on and he breaks up the play well in the middle. Picked up a booking in the second half out of frustration more than anything. Rating: 6

Josh Cullen chases Christopher Martins. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

8 Alan Browne

Seems to be turning into one of Ireland’s chief attacking options. Probably should have scored with a free header in the second half but his influence waned a bit when he was switched to right-wing back at half-time. Rating: 6

3 Enda Stevens

Looked most dangerous when he came inside to find some space. Played a central part in the move for Collins’ chance in the first half and got Brady in behind with a nice ball down the flank in the after half-time. Rating: 6

12 Callum Robinson

Again looked impressive in fits and starts. Delivered a lovely cross for Collins’ chance in the six-yard box and also fired a shot over the bar in the second half. One of the many frustrated Ireland attackers who must feel like goals will never come. Rating: 6

Callum Robinson set up the best chance of the game for Collins. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

9 James Collins

Had the best chance of the game from six yards and was denied only by an outstretched leg of Anthony Moris. Also went close with a great overhead kick at the front post in the second half. Ran himself into the ground but perhaps lacks some pace that this team needs up front. Rating: 6

Substitutes

Robbie Brady came on at half time and nearly provided an assist for a goal with a lovely cross which Browne headed just wide. James McClean was sent on in the unfamiliar position of left-wing back and struggled to create much while Shane Long, Troy Parrott and Jayson Molumby couldn’t make the difference either. Rating: 5.

Manager

The questions will undoubtedly now be asked of Stephen Kenny. His commitment to sticking with three centre-backs, two wing-backs and two holding midfielders even when the clock was running down seemed a little strange and there’s little getting away from a record of 10 games and no wins. Rating: 5