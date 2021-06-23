Euro 2020 last-16 fixtures, kick-off times and TV details

The group stages of Euro 2020 are over and they’ve thrown up some enthralling last 16 ties.

Germany and England will renew rivalries after the Germans’ late equaliser against Hungary kept them in the competition. Unbeaten England will host the match, which takes place in Wembley next Tuesday.

The other big clash of the round sees reigning champions Portugal taking on top ranked Belgium in Seville. The Portuguese emerged from the group of death with France and Germany in third place, while Belgium cruised through Group B with three wins from three.

World champions France will face Switzerland in Bucharest. Elsewhere Wales and Denmark will kick off the last 16 action on Saturday. There’ll be two matches then played each day until Tuesday.

Euro 2020 last 16 fixtures

Saturday, June 26th

Wales vs Denmark (5pm) - Amsterdam (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC)

Italy vs Austria (8pm) - Wembley (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])

Sunday, June 27th

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (5pm) - Budapest (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])

Belgium vs Portugal (8pm) - Seville (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])

Monday, June 28th

Croatia vs Spain (5pm) - Copenhagen (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])

France vs Switzerland (8pm) - Bucharest (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])

Tuesday, June 29th

England vs Germany (5pm) - Wembley (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC)

Sweden vs Ukraine (8pm) - Hampden Park (Live on RTÉ2 and BBC/ITV [TBC])