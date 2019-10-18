Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Everton (18) v West Ham (8), 12.30pm – Live on BT Sports

Everton captain Séamus Coleman serves a one-match ban following his red card at Burnley. Fabian Delph is a doubt after withdrawing from England’s squad last week with a hamstring problem, and fellow midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) is set to be sidelined for around three months. Cenk Tosun (groin) is unavailable but Theo Walcott could return.

Declan Rice is fit for West Ham after shaking off the virus he was carrying on England duty. Roberto Jimenez continues in goal after regular number one Lukasz Fabianski underwent surgery on a torn hip muscle. Defender Winston Reid and winger Michail Antonio are still out injured.

Last season: West Ham 0 Everton 2, Everton 1 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: Everton W L L L L; West Ham W D W D L

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 4; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 19-20 D 27-10 A 14-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Aston Villa (15) v Brighton (14)

Villa midfielder Jota will be absent for a couple of weeks after hernia surgery. Jonathan Kodjia returns from a fractured cheekbone. Bjorn Engels is available after collecting an injury in the 5-1 win at Norwich but the game comes too soon for fellow centre half James Chester (hamstring).

Brighton will have Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy available after groin and calf injuries respectively. Defender Bernardo (knock) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain unavailable to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L D L D W; Brighton L D D L W

Top scorers: Wesley & Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) 4; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 3

Match odds: H 7-5 D 23-10 A 2-1

Referee: David Coote

Bournemouth (10) v Norwich (19)

Bournemouth could have full back Adam Smith back from a hamstring problem and though fellow defender Chris Mepham pulled out of international duty with Wales because of a calf injury, he too is expected to be involved. Midfielder Dan Gosling (hip), left back Charlie Daniels (knee) and wingers Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and David Brooks (ankle) miss out.

Norwich will have goalkeeper Tim Krul, midfielders Alex Tettey and Tom Trybull and winger Onel Hernandez back from injury. Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell have also been passed fit but Grant Hanley, Ralf Fahrmann (both groin), Mario Vrancic (calf), Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) are still missing.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L W W D L; Norwich L W L L L

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 5; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6

Match odds: H 8-11 D 10-3 A 16-5

Referee: Lee Mason

Chelsea (5) v Newcastle (16) – Live on Premier Sports

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen, who suffered groin and hamstring injuries respectively on international duty. Defender Antonio Rudiger (groin) and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) remain sidelined but left back Emerson Palmieri (thigh) could be involved after returning to training.

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie is still working his way back from a nasty ankle injury which has sidelined him since the end of August, while defender Florian Lejeune is nearing full match fitness after cruciate ligament damage. Isaac Hayden is suspended but fellow midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and striker Dwight Gayle (calf) are fit again.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W L W W; Newcastle D L D L W

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 9; Yoshinori Muto, Matty Longstaff, Jetro Willems, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey & Fabian Schar (Newcastle) 1

Match odds: H 2-7 D 9-2 A 10-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Leicester (4) v Burnley (7)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has recovered from the illness that forced him out of England duty. The Foxes also expect Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet to be available after taking time off this week for personal reasons.

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the winger sustained what boss Sean Dyche described as a “reasonably serious” hamstring injury while playing for Iceland. Danny Drinkwater (ankle) remains unavailable against his former club while late calls will be made on Jack Cork (shoulder) and Ashley Barnes (groin). Erik Pieters, who came off injured against the Toffees, looks set to be fit for selection having trained this week.

Last season: Burnley 1 Leicester 2, Leicester 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Leicester W L W W L; Burnley L D W D W

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 5; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 8-15 D 16-5 A 11-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Tottenham (9) v Watford (20)

Tottenham will assess Christian Eriksen’s dead leg – the playmaker picked up the injury while on international duty with Denmark and will face a fitness test. Hugo Lloris (arm) begins his long stint of rehabilitation, though Serge Aurier returns from suspension.

Watford are without Sebastian Prodl after the defender suffered a hamstring injury against Sheffield United last time out. He has joined captain Troy Deeney (knee), Etienne Capoue (back) and Isaac Success (groin) on the sidelines.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Watford 1, Watford 2 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham D W L W L; Watford D D L L D

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 7; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2

Match odds: H 42-100 D 19-5 A 13-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Wolves (11) v Southampton (17)

Wolves will check on the fitness of Diogo Jota and Neto, who both missed the impressive win against Manchester City prior to the international break with foot injuries. Romain Saiss (hamstring) lasted just 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, Morgan Gibbs-White (back) pulled out of the England Under-21 squad and Leander Dendoncker (stomach) sat out Belgium’s victory over Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Southampton full back Cedric Soares remains sidelined by a calf problem sustained in the warm-up before the match against Tottenham. Mali winger Moussa Djenepo (hip) continues his own recovery, but will not be rushed back into action.

Last season: Southampton 3 Wolves 1, Wolves 2 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Wolves L L D W W; Southampton D W L L L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 8; Danny Ings (Southampton) 5

Match odds: H 5-6 D 5-2 A 18-5

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crystal Palace (6) v Manchester City (2), 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Palace will have captain Luka Milivojevic available again after suspension. Roy Hodgson is still without defender Mamadou Sakho, who has a thigh problem, and Connor Wickham now joins him on the sidelines with an injury.

Manchester City hope to have Kevin De Bruyne (groin), John Stones (thigh) and Benjamin Mendy (hamstring) available. Sergio Agüero is also fit after a minor niggle prevented him linking up with Argentina last week but the champions are still without long-term casualties Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Manchester City 3, Manchester City 2 Crystal Palace 3

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L D W W; Manchester City W L W W L

Top scorers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 3; Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 9

Match odds: H 11-1 D 11-2 A 24-100

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY



Manchester United (12) v Liverpool (1), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Paul Pogba is out for United due to an ongoing ankle issue and goalkeeper David De Gea looks set to join him on the sidelines with a groin complaint. Anthony Martial (thigh) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (tonsillitis) could play a part, but there are question marks hanging over the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood while Eric Bailly (knee) is out.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Joel Matip are all set to start for Liverpool. Salah is expected to have recovered from a twisted ankle sustained against Leicester while keeper Alisson is back in full training after a calf problem suffered in the first match of the season. Matip is fit again after a knock ruled him out of the last two games.

Last season: Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 3 Manchester United 1

Last five league matches: Manchester United D W L D L; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers: Daniel James & Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 3; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8

Match odds: H 17-4 D 3-1 A 13-20

Referee: Martin Atkinson

MONDAY

Sheffield United (13) v Arsenal (3), 8PM – Live on Sky Sports

Sheffield United are waiting on the fitness of John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson returned fit and well from England duty and manager Chris Wilder will be hoping Republic of Ireland trio Enda Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson do likewise.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette will hope to make the bench on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury. Emile Smith Rowe is also available after suffering from concussion, but Reiss Nelson will be absent due to a knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheffield United D L W L D; Arsenal D D W D W

Top scorers: Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie, John Lundstram, Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson & Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) 1; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8

Match odds: H 14-5 D 11-4 A 10-11

Referee: Mike Dean