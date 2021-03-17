Police charge man over alleged online racist abuse of Yannick Bolasie
The 22-year-old was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday
A man in Scotland has been arrested for the alleged racial abuse of Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie. Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images
Police in Scotland have charged a man in connection with an allegation of racially-aggravated online abuse aimed at Middlesbrough midfielder Yannick Bolasie.
The 22-year-old was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday following his arrest.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online.
“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 17 March, 2021.”
Bolasie, 31, joined Boro on loan from Everton in January and has made six appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.