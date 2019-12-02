Liverpool and Everton drawn together again in FA Cup

The FA Cup third round will feature a Merseyside derby for the second time in three years after Liverpool were drawn at home to Everton, while Manchester City were handed a home game against Port Vale.

Manchester United face tricky trip to Wolves, while Tottenham must travel to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Arsenal welcome Leeds to the Emirates, while Chelsea were also handed a home tie against high-flying second-tier opposition, with Nottingham Forest heading to Stamford Bridge.

A non-league side will get the chance to beat a Premier League team, with AFC Fylde drawn away at Sheffield United. – Guardian

FA Cup third round draw

Arsenal v Leeds

Bournemouth v Luton

Birmingham v Blackburn

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City v Shrewsbury

Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich

Brentford v Stoke

Burnley v Peterborough

Burton v Northampton

Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle

Charlton v West Brom

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Derby

Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley

Fulham v Aston Villa

Fleetwood v Portsmouth Gillingham v West Ham

Leicester v Wigan

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Millwall v Newport

Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool

Preston v Norwich

QPR v Swansea

Reading v Blackpool

Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle

Sheffield Utd v AFC Fylde

Rotherham v Hull

Southampton v Huddersfield

Watford v Tranmere

Wolves v Manchester Utd

Ties to be played January 3rd-6th.