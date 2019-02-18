FA Cup quarter-finals: Man United face trip to Wolves

Manchester United will travel to Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday and face a tie at Molineux next month.

First-half headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba ensured United reached the last eight and continued their form under Solskjaer.

The interim boss suffered his first defeat as manager in last week’s 2-0 Champions League loss to PSG.

But United, 12-time FA Cup winners, bounced back and will now face Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, who edged past Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

It is Wolves’ first quarter-final in 16 years and they have already knocked out Liverpool this season.

Manchester City will make another trip to south Wales after being drawn at Swansea.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Newport 4-1 on Saturday to progress from the fifth round and will now head to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea beat Brentford 4-1 to reach the last eight but have conceded nine goals in their last two games against Manchester City, losing 4-0 and 5-0 as they were relegated from the Premier League last year.

Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road following their 1-0 win at QPR on Friday, which helped them reach the last eight for the second time in four seasons.

Sky Bet Championship side Millwall, who beat AFC Wimbledon, host Brighton.

The Lions reached the final in 2004, losing 3-0 to Manchester United.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Swansea v Man City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man Utd

Millwall v Brighton

Ties to be played March 15th-17th