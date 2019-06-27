Dietmar Hamann pleads not guilty to assault in a Sydney court

Hamann was arrested and then released on bail after allegedly pushing a woman

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assault in Sydney. Photo: Alex Morton/File Photo

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assault in Sydney. Photo: Alex Morton/File Photo

 

Former Germany and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann submitted a plea of not guilty to a Sydney court on Thursday after being charged with assaulting a woman while on holiday in Australia, local media reported.

The 45-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and was a runner-up at the 2002 World Cup with his country, did not attend the court near Bondi beach in the eastern suburbs of the city.

Hamann was arrested and then released on bail after allegedly pushing a woman at a house in Randwick last week and was charged with domestic violence-related common assault.

The case was adjourned until December 12th, the Australian Associated Press reported.

