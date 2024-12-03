Pep Guardiola denies six-finger salute shows he is losing his cool

Pep Guardiola has denied that raising six fingers during Manchester City’s 2-0 loss at Liverpool on Sunday shows he is losing his cool in the manner José Mourinho did when showing three digits during his time in charge of Manchester United. Guardiola also aimed an apparent dig at Mourinho by pointing out that he has won six Premier League titles compared to the Portuguese’s three.

Guardiola made the six-fingered gesture at Anfield after Liverpool fans chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards the City manager, repeating it in the direction of City’s travelling supporters after the final whistle. Mourinho made his three-fingered gesture following United’s 3-0 home loss to Tottenham in August 2018 during a media conference in which he infamously demanded “respect, respect, respect”.

City’s defeat at Liverpool was a seventh consecutive game without victory for the champions and a sixth reverse in that sequence. It was put to Guardiola that raising his fingers indicated he is losing his cool amid the worst run of his managerial career. “I was never cool,” the 53-year-old said. “I was only cool because we won. When you don’t win it’s completely the opposite.”

Guardiola was reminded of Mourinho’s three-finger salute six years earlier and how this appeared to be the beginning of the end for him across Manchester – he was sacked by United that December. “I hope not in my case,” said Guardiola. “Maybe we are similar like José, but he won three and I won six.

“It [his six-finger gesture] was just to make our fans feel that what we have done is extraordinary. I want to prove that we are an incredible football club. Sooner or later it’s going to be the end [of City’s success], but I will try to extend as much as possible for the best of my club.”

Guardiola dismissed suggestions from Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Gary Lineker that a rift exists between him and Kevin De Bruyne. This was apparently enhanced by him waiting until the 78th minute of Sunday’s game, and after City had gone 2-0 down, to introduce the Belgian to proceedings. Guardiola has also not started De Bruyne since the last international break.

“People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin,” said Guardiola. “Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? [That] I have a personal problem with him after nine years together. He’s delivered to me the biggest success for this club. But he’s been five months injured [last season] and two months injured [this season]. He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best.

“I’m desperate to have his best. I’m desperate for five goals and assists from [Phil] Foden after last season. Five for Kevin, goals and assists from Jérémy [Doku], goals and assists from Jack [Grealish], from Savinho or Gundo [Ilkay Gündogan]. Five goals and assists from these – not 20, 30 or 40.

“Just five goals and assists from these players and we’d be top of the league. Why hasn’t it happened? They were not here. They were injured. They weren’t ready. This is the bigger problem I have.” – Guardian