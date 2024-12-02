Ireland and Wales war of words mildly entertaining but mostly one-sided

Rhian Wilkinson fears an earthquake.

“Is this room moving? Was it just me that felt that?”

The Wales manager is quickly informed that the Aviva Stadium rattles to the tune of the Dart entering and exiting Lansdowne Road station every 10 minutes.

“It’s the train! Jeez.”

When it comes to releasing tension before the monumental Euro 2025 playoff in Dublin on Tuesday, the former Canadian international is a dab hand. Besides being an impressive orator, Wilkinson is so tuned to team bonding that the Welsh players and staff celebrated Christmas on Saturday, following the 1-1 result in the European Championship playoff first leg against the Republic of Ireland.

“But it’s not Christmas yet,” noted Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe.

Wilkinson’s light touch also allows her to continually express distain for how Eileen Gleeson sets up her Ireland team. The psychological war of words between the opposing managers has been mildly entertaining and mostly one-sided.

“To be honest, the only time I hear what Rhian says is when I come in here,” said Gleeson. “Respectfully, I don’t really care what Rhian is saying. We are focusing on ourselves. She has to take care of herself and her own press conferences.”

Does Gleeson disagree with the accusation that Ireland are a “physical” team playing a sport closer to tennis than football?

“I am not even giving it any thought,” Gleeson replied before adding: “[Friday in Cardiff] was exactly how we thought they’d set up and exactly the rotations they use in midfield. It was the pictures we expected to see. I am sure they are saying the same about us. It was two teams evenly matched, there were no surprises.”

Wilkinson is adamant that by playing the game the right way, Wales and their 37-year-old star Jess Fishlock will finally reach a major tournament.

“Do I think we have another level? Absolutely. This is an incredible [Wales] team and my staff will stand behind them, no matter what happens. The only thing we say is let’s put in a performance where we can walk off the pitch with our heads held high.

“Pressure does something to everyone. These women are learning about pressure and when you have been in the game for a long time, you know about high-pressure situations.

“We felt Ireland, their physicality and the way they play, their very distinct style which they are very good at, they have some special players and we felt that. But now, it is time for them to see what Wales can do because equally, we have many special players that are hard to break down and they have already scored some beautiful goals.”

Put ‘em under pressure versus The Beautiful Game. If only it was that simple.

“We’ve talked about the history as we came through the group stage and now it doesn’t need to be mentioned,” Wilkinson added. “I think the only thing that I keep coming back to is no matter what happens tomorrow, I’ve never been prouder of a group of people, a group of women.

“Results, be it what it is. Football’s a crazy game, things go in all different ways, but to stand out there, no matter what, I’ll be proud of this group. They’ve already put Welsh women’s football on the map. They’re an inspiring group of women.”