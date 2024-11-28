Evan Ferguson not going on loan, says Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler brushed aside speculation that Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson will be available to go on loan in January. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler brushed aside speculation that Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson will be available to go on loan in January and challenged the forward to “accept” his role.

The 20-year-old has made just one Premier League start for Albion this season, also scoring one goal.

Hurzeler insisted he has not spoken to Ferguson about the possibility of spending a spell elsewhere, and pointed to one of his team-mates as an example of what he feels is the ideal attitude.

The German boss said: “I don’t know from where this information comes, because I said to Evan I’m happy that he is here in the team, that I’m happy with how he is training, and what shape he is physically, mentally, that of course he is a young player and he needs game time.

“The best example is Igor [Julio]. No one expected Igor to play that many games in this phase of the [season], but Igor always made sure that he’s ready for the games, that when he gets the chance that he uses it, and he was always there in training.

“He always trained hard and he never complained, he accepted his role, and then when he got the chance he was there.

“That’s the same thing I demand from the other players, so accept your role, don’t complain.

“You can be disappointed if you’re not playing, I was also disappointed when I didn’t play. It’s normal. It should be like this, but accept your role and make sure that you bring yourself in a mood and in shape, that when you get the chance you’re ready.

“That’s exactly what I demand from Evan, and that’s also what I said to him. I never said anything about a loan or something like this.”

Hurzeler’s men have a chance at going second in the Premier League table if they beat Southampton at home on Friday night, in what would be their third straight league win.

They sit fifth, level on 22 points with third-placed Chelsea and Arsenal in fourth, and just one point behind struggling Manchester City in second.

Lewis Dunk is available for the Southampton encounter while Ferdi Kadioglu faces a late fitness test as he works his way back from an injury sustained against Liverpool earlier this month.

Albion will also be bolstered by the return of Tariq Lamptey from a lower-leg injury.

Hurzeler feels Brighton need to have a clear “vision” but stopped short of admitting their sights are already set on the Champions League.

Asked if his side’s high-flying start to the season could give the Seagulls the confidence to qualify he replied: “For me, in general, in life, it’s so important to have a clear target, a vision where you want to go.

“Because this vision makes yourself a promise never to give up, and an orientation for what you do with the work.

“But now it’s about continuing this work, continuing the small details. You have to keep improving, and you have to keep focus on the process, not the results.

“If you focus on the results and say, ‘wow, we are on the top of the table’ it won’t work. We have to keep focusing on the performances then long-term the results will come.

“When you think like this, when you act like this, then you get what you deserve long-term.”