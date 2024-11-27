Bohemians to face Shamrock Rovers at Aviva Stadium in move to ease ‘significant financial pressures’

Shamrock Rovers fans celebrate there sides opening goal against Boehmians during the Premier Division match at Dalymount Park in June 2023. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Bohemians will host Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in the opening round of the 2025 League of Ireland on Sunday, February 16th at 2pm.

The Dublin derby at the Aviva appears to be a test run for Bohemians, when the club leaves Dalymount Park in 2026 to allow Dublin City Council demolish and rebuild the Phibsboro venue making it into a 8,034 capacity stadium.

The move to Lansdowne Road is also part of plans to ease the “significant financial pressures” Bohs are currently experiencing.

In a letter to its 2,500 members, the club’s board stated: “At our AGM in November it was explained that the club faces significant financial pressures due to several factors both internal and external, and that there is a need for the club to expand its fundraising efforts. This fixture is part of that effort and has the potential to deliver significant financial return to Bohemian FC.”

Unlike most of their rivals, Bohs is a member-owned club but recently voted to add an independent director, believed to be former FAI chair Roy Barrett, to help with fundraising.

Earlier this month, The Government allocated €24.7 million to Dalymount from its Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

The Aviva’s capacity is 51,700 with the 2023 FAI Cup final between Bohs and St Patrick’s Athletic attracting 43,881. It is conceivable that Bohs will play several games at the venue during their time away from Dalymount with other options being Richmond Park in Inchicore or nearby Tolka Park.

Tickets for the season opener go on sale in mid-December with the full League of Ireland fixture list to be released on December 17th.

“After much work between the club and the FAI it is brilliant to now announce this historic fixture,” said Daniel Lambert, Bohemians’ chief operating officer. “Football in the League of Ireland is in its strongest place in decades and this game will showcase our most famous [fixture], in our county’s best stadium.

“I wish to thank the FAI for their positive reception and engagement to the concept, and to Shamrock Rovers, in particular CEO John Martin, for their engagement over the past number of weeks. It promises to be a massive occasion and hopefully we can create the best atmosphere the Aviva has ever seen as we aim to have the biggest ever attendance at the Dublin derby.”

Bohs continue to improve their squad after a poor 2024 campaign by signing former Dundalk captain John Mountney on a multiyear contract. Former Ireland under-21 striker Colm Whelan and midfielder Niall Morahan have already joined Alan Reynolds’ team from Derry City and Sligo Rovers.