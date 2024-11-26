Brighton to make Evan Ferguson available on loan in January, says report

Brighton are willing to let Evan Ferguson go on loan in January, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The Ireland striker has struggled for game time under new manager Fabian Hürzeler, with limited minutes since returning from an ankle injury in March.

Ferguson has played only 104 minutes in the Premier League this season, with the arrival of Georginio Rutter and the form of Danny Welbeck, who has scored six in 11 games, hindering his return to the first team. He has made just one start in 12, against Newcastle, where he was substituted before the hour mark. He scored his only league goal of the season against Wolves in October. Ferguson also scored for Ireland against Finland in the Nations League.

In the League Cup, he started two games for Brighton, but that avenue for game time has been lost since Brighton lost to Liverpool in the last 16.

The Telegraph article mentioned Leicester City, Fulham, West Ham and Newcastle United as teams that could be interested in a striker in January. It states that the Premier League club do not want to sell Ferguson permanently, and he signed a six-year contract with Brighton last year.