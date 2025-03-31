Soccer

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set for stint on sidelines with ankle injury

Norwegian striker expected to play again this season, according to club

Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland receives medical attention after picking up an injury. Photograph: Justin Tallis/Getty
Mon Mar 31 2025 - 21:05

Manchester City have been dealt a major injury blow with Erling Haaland set for a spell on the sidelines.

Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The striker had just scored his 30th goal of the season to equalise when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

City say Haaland underwent initial tests on his ankle on Monday and will now see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

Pep Guardiola’s side, still facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, face matches against Leicester and Manchester United this week.

They then have a visit from Crystal Palace and a trip to Everton before their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Wembley on April 26th.

The only timeframe City could give for Haaland’s recovery was that he should be fit before the end of the season.

A statement on City’s website read: “Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s Fifa Club World Cup.

“Everyone at the club wishes Erling a speedy recovery.”