FAI to receive €6m a year in Government funding until the end of 2027

The FAI is to receive €6 million a year in funding until the end of 2027, with the Government putting in place a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in respect of funding support for the period 2024 to 2027.

The FAI’s previous MOU with the Government was agreed in January 2020 after the financial collapse of the organisation and expired at the end of 2023, underpinned by 163 recommendations and conditions. Sports Minister Catherine Martin noted that of the 163 conditions, the FAI had completed or partially completed 159 of them.

A statement read: “The Government recognises that the FAI’s finances remain in a difficult position and will continue as such for a number of years until their hosting of Euro 2028. This should have a positive impact on their finances.

“In light of this, the Government has agreed to provide continued enhanced funding to the organisation.”

The statement noted that in the time of the previous MOU, the FAI had received more than €67.4 million in public funding. In its accounts for 2023, published in August, the FAI showed that its debts have been reduced by €7.7 million to €43.2 million, running a surplus for the second straight year.

“If the FAI had been allowed to fail following its financial collapse, the consequences would have been catastrophic for Irish football at every level, from our international teams to grassroots and schools football,” Martin said.

“The previous MOU not only provided the association with financial stability but also brought about the necessary governance reforms to allow it to rebuild itself as a fit for purpose governing body.”

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne said: “I welcome the agreement of this new MOU which will provide a total of €24 million to the FAI over the next four years and will help ensure the further development of Irish football.”

The FAI board said they welcomed the Government MOU, which had been agreed after months of “positive engagement” with the Government. Completing 159 of the recommendations and conditions had demonstrated a “strong reflection of the FAI’s hard work and commitment to the MOU since 2020.”