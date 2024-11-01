Manchester City’s fit players obliged to play through any pain, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol is a doubt in advance of the away game against Bournemouth on Saturday. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has stated Manchester City’s fit squad members will have to continue playing through any pain because of a mounting injury crisis.

Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Kevin De Bruyne have long-term problems and Jack Grealish, Jérémy Doku and Kyle Walker may not return before the international break. Josko Gvardiol, Savinho and Manuel Akanji are doubts for City’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday

This is nine frontline players the manager may be without. City play at Sporting on Tuesday in the Champions League then at Brighton next Saturday in the Premier League for the last match before the break.

Guardiola was asked how much the available players can be pushed. “They are used to playing with some pain,” he said. “It can be niggles — today almost all of the players play with pain. There are moments when injuries are injuries and you have to be careful but sometimes if you have problems you have to play.

READ MORE

“Rafa Nadal played all of his career with pain. He played and he won I don’t know how many grand slams. You have to deal with it in modern football or you can’t sustain games every three days at a top club. We will adapt tomorrow and in the next games. We have an incredible group of players with a strong mentality in tough moments. This week is so important.”

Guardiola offered an update on De Bruyne: “He’s getting better. The last two, three days the doctor said to me that he made a step forward in terms of pain.”

Rúben Amorin was confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach on Friday but will not take charge until November 11th, meaning he will lead Sporting against City.

“I expect the best from Sporting,” said Guardiola. “Best advice is that opponents always put on the best performance — I’m sure they will do. It’s the Champions League against Manchester City. But you have to understand my concern is not Sporting [right now].” — Guardian