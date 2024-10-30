Manchester United’s pursuit of Rúben Amorim held up by 30-day notice period

Rúben Amorim gestures during the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final between Sporting CP and CD Nacional at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United’s push to appoint Rúben Amorim as their new manager is being held up by negotiations with Sporting regarding his 30-day notice period.

United have informed the Portuguese champions of an intent to pay Amorim’s €10 million release clause and want him in place for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea but this may not be possible unless there is a breakthrough in discussions.

United play six games across the next 30 days, then host Everton in the Premier League on December 1st. There is confidence within the United executive that the 39-year-old will be appointed well before then.

After Sporting beat Nacional in the Portuguese cup on Tuesday, Amorim said: “Nobody knows if it was my last match. It’s something still not decided ... When and if I take that decision I will say it.”

Asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Sunday’s game against Chelsea, Amorim initially replied: “I will be here.” Pressed if that would definitely be the case, he added: “I don’t know.”

Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Taca da Liga, a match widely expected to be Amorim’s last in charge.

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.

The 39-year-old has recently been suggested as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola given his links with Manchester City’s incoming director of football Hugo Viana, although the Premier League champions have downplayed those rumours as mere speculation.

Sporting play at home to Estrela Amadora in the league on Friday night.