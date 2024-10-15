European qualifiers: Ireland U21s must banish memory of past Italian heartbreak for trip to Trieste

Republic of Ireland U21s are away to Italy at Stadio Nereo Rocco on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

European U21 Championship qualifiers: Italy v Republic of Ireland, Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Tuesday, 5.30pm (Irish time)

The Republic of Ireland must banish bad memories if they are to make history by securing a first-ever European U21 Championship qualification away to Italy on Tuesday evening (5.30pm, RTÉ2).

Norway’s controversial stoppage-time equaliser cost Jim Crawford’s squad the guaranteed backup of a play-off berth but the prize in Trieste is clear.

Win and the Boys in Green will automatically qualify for the 16-team tournament as table-toppers ahead of Italy on their head-to-head record.

Failing that, they need Turkey to take points away to Norway to see Ireland into a two-legged play-off next month.

The memories of stoppage-time heartbreak will resurface against an Italian side who pinched a 96th-minute equaliser at Turner’s Cross last November through Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

“This is a great position to be in. When the draw was made, we would have taken this opportunity,” insists Crawford. “To be going into the final game with a chance to top the group is a credit to this group.

“Over the last few years, we’re getting closer and closer and I do sense a growing belief among Irish players we can get there.”

A major boost for Ireland is the availability of Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong after serving a one-game suspension. He will likely partner Aidomo Emakhu or Johnny Kenny up front, with Mark O’Mahony another option.

Ireland’s Sinclair Armstrong during a European U21 Championship qualifier against Latvia in October 2023. Photograph: Edijis Palens/Inpho

In an ever-evolving squad, Crawford opted for two debutants last Friday. There was a change between the sticks with Gateshead goalie Tiernan Brooks taking over, while Dundee United loanee Emmanuel Adegboyega came in as a third centre back.

Andy Moran continues as captain in the absence of injury-hit Joe Hodge.

“We’ve grown throughout the campaign. Players are now playing week in, week out, so naturally that quality is shining through,” says Moran.

“We’ve an amazing opportunity against the Italians but the performances we’ve produced against them in Cork and against other teams in this group show we shouldn’t go there with fear.”

The Azzurini, who top the Euro U21 roll of honour alongside Spain with five titles, didn’t have to play last week. Instead, they tuned up with a 5-0 win over Serie D side Livorno.

Their form in the last window was impressive, scoring 10 goals and conceding none in victories over San Marino and Norway.

Roma’s €10 million man Tommaso Baldanzi was the hat-trick hero in their 3-0 victory over the Norwegians, only to be topped by Spezia loanee Francesco Pio Esposito putting four past San Marino.

Three of their players have Champions League starts under their belt in Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna), Nicolò Savona (Juventus), and Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta), although the latter is sidelined with a knee injury.

Another player who featured in that 2-2 draw against Ireland but has since graduated to the senior set-up is Arsenal’s €45 million-recruit Riccardo Calafiori.