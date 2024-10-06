Shamrock Rovers ‘bang in’ Premier Division title race after win over faltering Shelbourne

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2 Shelbourne 0

Shamrock Rovers sporting director Stephen McPhail insists the club are “bang in” the Premier Division title race after they moved to within two points of leaders Shelbourne with three games to play.

McPhail watched from the stands alongside manager Stephen Bradley as clever finishes from Jack Byrne and Neil Farrugia truly kicked Rovers’ drive for five into gear at Tallaght Stadium.

“Delighted, we knew before the game it was a massive three points at this stage of the season against a team who are top of the league for a long time,” said McPhail.

“We’re in it, bang in it. There’s five or six who can win it. It’s in other people’s hands, we just have to concentrate on ourselves.”

Byrne’s first goal since June of last year gave the Hoops the lead in the 18th minute before Farrugia’s late strike broke the resistance of a stubborn Shelbourne side who may still be top of the pile but have won just once in 10 league outings.

There was a sense of redemption for Farrugia, who was sent off in Rovers’ Conference League draw with Apoel on Thursday.

“I think with Jack, he has had a massive injury and was out for a long time,” McPhail explained. “We were trying to manage getting him to the top level over a period of time so he doesn’t break down.

“We saw glimpses of it over the last month that he is coming back to good form and again tonight he showed his quality.

“I’m delighted Neil got his goal, he gets into some great positions and we work really hard in training on cutting in on that left foot from the right, it’s a difficult finish but he made it look so easy so delighted for him,” he added.

John O’Sullivan and Seán Gannon formed half of a makeshift back four for Shelbourne and they were caught out when Farrugia got to the endline and crossed for Byrne who beat Gannon to the punch at the near post and flicked home.

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne and Shelbourne manager Damien Duff at the end of the game in Tallaght. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Rovers sensed blood as they threatened a second and a slack clearance from Mark Coyle fell to Dylan Watts who forced Conor Kearns into a good save.

Shelbourne, without five injured players and the suspended Matty Smith, got a foothold in the game and had their best chance of the first half after 28 minutes.

Ali Coote nodded a long ball down to Seán Boyd who struck first time on the run but Rovers goalkeeper Leon Pohls denied him with a superb fingertip save.

A slow start to the second half for Shamrock Rovers gave belief to Shelbourne that there might just be an unlikely equaliser and they had their chances.

Boyd was at the heart of everything good about Shels. He got down the left side of the Rovers’ back three and picked out Coote in the box but his shot was straight at Pohls. Moments later Evan Caffrey saw a speculative effort comfortably saved by the German goalkeeper.

Rovers could have put the game beyond doubt just after the hour mark but Daniel Cleary headed Byrne’s cross wide of the post.

The game turned in the final seven minutes. After Boyd saw a brilliant volley skim the top of the crossbar, Rovers returned to the other end of the pitch and Farrugia, now at right wing back, got in behind Shelbourne’s defence and curled under the body of Kearns to seal the deal.

Shelbourne still sit two points clear of Rovers and four clear of Derry City – who have two games in hand – but their bid for a first Premier Division title since 2006 still rests in their hands if they win their last three games, including a final day trip to the Brandywell.

Manager Damien Duff felt his side deserved more from the game.

“This is the 12th time we have played them, it’s bizarre that we’ve lost 2-0 at the home of the champions. I don’t think we deserved to lose the game,” said Duff, who is backing his players to get over the line.

“We’re still ahead of them, I’m sick to the gills of saying it in recent months but it’s still in our hands. We have three games to go and granted we just need to attack Waterford. It’s hard to get any points at the moment but if we win our three games we will be champions of this country.”

SHAMROCK ROVERS: L Pohls, S Hoare, R Lopes, D Cleary, J Byrne (D Nugent, 83), G O’Neill, D Mandroiu (G Burke, 68), D Watts (A McEneff, 78), D Burns (J Honohan, 68), J Kenny (A Greene, 68), N Farrugia

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns, S Gannon, M Coyle, K Ledwidge, T Wilson, A Coote (D Williams, 75), J O’Sullivan, E Caffrey, R Tulloch (H Wood, 62), S Boyd, J Martin (D Ring, 91).

Referee: N Doyle