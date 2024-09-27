Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Bruno Fernandes to find scoring boots

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was commended by his manager for 'already creating chances'. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Erik ten Hag is convinced Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will soon be back to his best having made a slow start to the season.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and is the most successful signing since Alex Ferguson retired.

Fernandes signed a new and improved deal until 2027, with the option of a further year, on the eve of a season that the United skipper has yet to set alight.

The Portugal international has provided four assists but has yet to find the net ahead of taking on Tottenham this Sunday.

“I think he is capable, and he has proven this so many years already in the Premier League that he can create many chances. I am convinced this season he will not do differently. He will come and respond, he will find his form and he is already creating chances, but he will make final passes, he will score goals 100 per cent and it’s just a matter of time,” said Ten Hag.

Fernandes was particularly poor as United opened their Europa League campaign with a surprising 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente on Wednesday evening.

Ten Hag was frustrated by his side’s mentality and lack of cutting edge and knows a far superior performance is needed across the board when Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs visit on Sunday.

“I think it will be a very intensive game,” the United manager said.

“It is always against Tottenham. I think it is our style as well, so I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game. Of course every opponent has strengths and weaknesses and Tottenham have their strengths definitely. In their philosophy they are very clear, very attacking but that leaves also space, but that is what they take into account.

“Maybe that can help but you have to be very good against Tottenham.

“If you want to control the game, then you need again a high performance level and then we will create again, I am sure, and then it’s about taking your chances.”

Rasmus Højlund is pushing for his first start of the season having made two substitute appearances since returning from a hamstring issue sustained on United’s pre-season tour.

Mason Mount came on for his first match in a month on Wednesday after overcoming a muscle complaint, but Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw remain out.

Ten Hag also indicated that Victor Lindelof is not ready to return from a toe problem.

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-Min is hoping to lead the line against United this weekend. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has admitted a late call will be made on the fitness of captain Son Heung-min ahead of the game.

Son started Thursday’s 3-0 home win over Qarabag in the Europa League, but needed treatment before he limped off in the 71st minute.

Postecoglou hopes Son’s hamstring issue is not serious and the South Korea forward wants to train on Saturday to prove his fitness.

“Fair to say the boys are fairly tired, the ones who put in a shift. Apart from Sonny, everybody is okay,” Postecoglou revealed.

“Sonny, I don’t think is too bad. He wants to train on Saturday and we will see how it goes and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance.”

This week Son’s future was in sharp focus after he discussed his contract situation on Wednesday and admitted no fresh talks had taken place. His current terms are set to expire next summer, but Tottenham hold the option to extend his deal by a further year and plan to activate that clause.

Spurs boss Postecoglou also insisted he wants the 32-year-old to stick around, with Son into his 10th season at the club after he joined in 2015.

Postecoglou added: “I don’t always have the final say but certainly I like to think my input is significant on it. I think it is part of a broader discussion around Sonny but the way he is performing and leading the club at the moment, I certainly want him to stick around for a while.”

If Son is unable to recover in time for the clash at Old Trafford, Postecoglou has limited options to play on the left wing.

Timo Werner was used there against Coventry last week, but struggled, while 17-year-old attacker Mikey Moore could be handed a full debut.