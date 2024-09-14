Derry City beat Shelbourne 2-0 to take FAI Cup semi-final spot

Derry's Michael Duffy celebrates after scoring in the FAI Cup quarter-final against Shelbourne. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry City have earned a place in the last four of the FAI Cup after a 2-0 win at home to Shelbourne.

The Candystripes welcomed Shels to the Brandywell on Saturday evening, where Michael Duffy was first to strike for the hosts in the 23rd minute.

Man of the match Danny Mullen followed up with the second after the break, with Shelbourne unable to muster a reply.

In Friday night’s three quarter-finals, Wexford eased past Treaty United 4-1, Drogheda United got a 4-1 away win over Athlone Town, and Bohemians put four past UCD to no reply at the UCD Bowl.

READ MORE

Following Saturday’s result, the FAI confirmed Derry will have an away semi-final against Bohemians, while Drogheda United will host Wexford.

The fixtures will be played on the week ending October 6th.