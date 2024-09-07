Heimir Hallgrímsson admits Séamus Coleman ‘unlikely’ to feature against Greece

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson talks with Roy Keane after the game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is unlikely to recover from an ankle injury to face Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Coleman was forced off in the 57th minute of England’s 2-0 Nations League win in Dublin after goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

“We have a really good medical team so we will see, but it is unlikely [Coleman] will play in three days,” said Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Ireland could have lost 4-0 only for some excellent goalkeeping from Caoimhín Kelleher, with Hallgrímsson noting a lack of confidence and initiative by Irish players in the 57-year-old’s first game in charge.

“The lack of initiative, the lack of confidence, I think it showed. England is coming back from a good Euros and having won [the Euros] under-21 tournament.

“All the English players behaved in a way they always thought everything they did would succeed. Compared to us, we were a little more passive.

“We didn’t take the two or three steps needed in defence. And once we had the chance to cross or shoot we didn’t take them. That’s the difference in confidence and initiative.”

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman leaves the field with an injury. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Hallgrímsson was particularly annoyed about the first England goal, finished by Rice, after a 40-yard pass over the Irish defence by Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Anthony Gordon a clean run on Kelleher. Despite the Liverpool reserve goalkeeper’s fine save and a follow up block by Nathan Collins on Harry Kane, Rice sprinted away from Will Smallbone to finish into the top corner.

“The first goal, at any level, you would be disappointed with a pass through the heart of the team,” said Hallgrímsson. “We were too open. That should never happen at any level. Not at youth level, not at this level.

“England passed through us for the second goal, it was well done but that should not happen at this level either. We are really unhappy with the goals we conceded.”

Former Irish captain Roy Keane, speaking pitchside for ITV, was equally critical of both Ireland and England performances, but his most stinging comment was reserved for the FAI decision makers.

“In the last few years there has been problems with a lack of quality,” he said. “There are a lot of good people in the FAI but the people making decisions probably couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery. Honestly.”

Keane spoke to the FAI on three occasions before Hallgrímsson was appointed on an 18-month contract.

“Ireland were there for the taking,” Keane continued. “I thought England were awful in the second half. Players playing for themselves, taking too many touches, trying Roy of the Rovers passes.

“Keep doing the basics and suck Ireland out. Ireland played with a lot of pride in the second half but as good as England were in the first half they were just as bad in the second. Players strolling off, a bit of arrogance. There is a team there for the taking.”