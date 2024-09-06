Bohs’ Ross Tierney’s late equaliser thwarts title-chasing Shelbourne in riveting Dublin derby

League of Ireland Premier Division: Bohemians 1 Shelbourne 1 (Tierney 83; Smith 59)

Ross Tierney salvaged a point for ever-improving Bohemians with a cracking late equaliser to thwart title-chasing Shelbourne in a riveting north Dublin derby at Dalymount Park.

Trailing to Matty Smith’s lead goal for Shelbourne just before the hour, Bohemians, much the better side throughout, deservedly levelled on 83 minutes.

A foul by substitute John O’Sullivan on Dawson Devoy brought about the goal.

From Dayle Rooney’s free kick, the ball was worked into the area by Danny Grant. Rooney laid it off for Tierney who cut past Shelbourne skipper Mark Coyle before rifling a shot that found the roof of the net courtesy of a slight deflection off O’Sullivan.

The draw nonetheless marked a big point for both sides.

Bohemians, with just one defeat in their last eight games, move eight points clear of second bottom Drogheda United with a game in hand.

It was very much a point gained for Shelbourne who edge four points clear of Derry City at the top of the table as they target a first Premier Division title in 18 years.

Smith and Evan Caffrey came in as Damien Duff made two changes to his Shelbourne side that won away to Dundalk last week to regain their leadership of the table.

With club skipper Jordan Flores, who scored both goals in their win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park back in April, returning to their starting line-up following injury the one change from their rousing win over Shamrock Rovers last Sunday, it was Bohemians who started on the front foot to go on and dominant the first half.

That said, it was Shelbourne who carved the game’s first opening on four minutes.

Aiden O’Brien’s tenacity saw him bustle into the Bohemians’ area to cross. Ali Coote just couldn’t get to the back post in time to apply the finish.

Shelbourne's Matthew Smith celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

There was certainly no shortage of doggedness from Bohemians either as they really stretched Shelbourne on 12 minutes from their first attack of note.

Rooney, Tierney and Grant were involved before the latter set up Rooney whose powerful drive from the edge of the area was bravely blocked by Coyle.

Shels’ Paddy Barrett then had some defending to do to rush back and deflect James Clarke’s angled shot out for corner after Tierney’s clever ball put him in on goal.

With Shelbourne labouring to gain any possession as Bohemians maintained the initiative, a terrific run by Clarke in from the left set up Tierney whose first-time drive arrowed over Conor Kearns’ crossbar.

A minute later Shelbourne finally seriously threatened for the first time. Coote’s cross came back to Harry Wood whose goal-bound drive was deflected out for a corner off Flores.

It was the visitors who would have the chief escape of the first half, though, on 36 minutes from another incisive Bohemians move.

Tierney got free on the right following a throw-in. His cross was cleverly dummied by Adam McDonnell for Clarke who turned adroitly to get his shot off.

The well-positioned Sean Gannon cleared off the line with a follow-up drive from Devoy straight into the grateful arms of Kearns.

Better from the resumption, Shelbourne had the first shot in anger six minutes in, Wood showing delightful skill to work the opening before rifling over the top from distance.

And, from scarcely being in the game in the first half, they were ahead just before the hour.

Devoy was yellow-carded for a foul on Smith. Coote swept the dead ball wide left to Wood whose delivery into the area was flicked on by Tyreke Wilson.

The danger looked to have been averted as the ball dropped to Flores in a pocket of space in the area. But the Gypsies skipper inexplicably sliced his attempted clearance straight to Smith who controlled the ball, got turned to blast it to the net from close range.

But Bohemians’ heads didn’t drop as they worked their way back into the game with Tierney’s equaliser no more than they deserved.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Byrne, Kavanagh, Flores (Kirk, 67); McDonnell (Meekison, 55), Devoy; Grant (McDaid, 85), Tierney, Rooney; Clarke (Akintunde, 67).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett, Griffin, Wilson (Ledwidge, 86); Coyle, Caffrey; Coote (Martin, 75), Wood (O’Sullivan, 68), Smith (Burt, 68); O’Brien. (Boyd, 75)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,429.