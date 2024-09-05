Uefa and ECA agree to increase solidarity payments for Irish clubs to €3.58m

Nasser al-Khelaifi: 'It’s really impossible to let clubs not be successful. [Shamrock Rovers] are doing great.' Photograph: Geoffroy Van der Haselt/AFP via Getty Images

Solidarity payments for Irish clubs that do not qualify for European competitions will be almost doubled to €3.58 million, the European Club Association (ECA) and Uefa have agreed.

Currently, the FAI spread this money across the 20 Irish clubs in the Premier and First Divisions.

The ECA, which is recognised by Fifa and Uefa as the sole representative body for European clubs, held a board meeting at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday, where they revealed a 160 per cent increase in membership to over 700 clubs.

Eight Irish clubs are members; Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Shelbourne, Dundalk, Drogheda United, Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic.

READ MORE

The ECA is chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the Qatar Sports Investments and Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Khelaifi answered questions about Shamrock Rovers earning prize money worth between €3.2 million and €6 million this season, by reaching the Uefa Conference League group stages, and how that will impact the competitiveness of the League of Ireland.

“It’s really impossible to let clubs not be successful,” said Al-Khelaifi. “[Rovers] are doing great, and all the Irish clubs want ambition to have a position or space in Uefa club competitions.

“They are going to invest within the Irish league, they are going to buy players in Ireland and hopefully the [prize] money is going to stay with Irish clubs. So hopefully this helps other clubs.”

Charlie Marshall, the ECA chief executive, added: “It is about creating a system where the other clubs are incentivised to support the successful clubs because the more Shamrock play, the more coefficient points they get, the more coefficient points the Republic of Ireland get and the higher up they go up in the rankings, the more spots Irish clubs get in competitions.”

“Ireland will get way over the average in terms of solidary [payments],” Marshall continued. “In the past a lot of that solidarity money has not gone where it is needed most. It goes to non professional clubs and outside the [top] division.

“There is a framework being looked at to tighten up the real purpose of that money, which is to address competitive balance in other leagues.”

Daniel Lambert, the Bohemians chief operating officer, has continually questioned the ECA voting system.

“[It’s] Still a totally undemocratic organisation that does not serve the needs of the vast majority of European clubs,” said Lambert. “They essentially operate a UN Security Council-type system for the mega wealthy clubs to make decisions to maintain their dominance.”

The ECA board has 34 members with voting rights.