EFL Cup: Jake O’Brien makes Everton debut as Toffees comfortably beat Doncaster

Ireland centre-back Jake O’Brien gave an assured performance on his debut for Everton as the Premier League club proved too strong for League Two club Doncaster Rovers, winning 3-0 in the EFL Cup second round.

Séamus Coleman also started at right-back as Tim Iroegbunam’s first-time strike early in the second half – that Dwight McNeil claimed to get a touch on – put them in front.

Everton’s first goal of the season was followed by Iliman Ndiaye capping a lively display with a great turn, run and finish, with Beto adding late gloss to a morale-boosting victory ahead of hosting Bournemouth.

Everton’s first goal of the season was followed by Ndiaye capping a lively display with a great turn, run and finish, with Beto adding late gloss to a morale-boosting victory ahead of hosting Bournemouth.

READ MORE

For Brighton, Mark O’Mahony came off the bench, with Evan Ferguson returning to the bench after a long-term injury in a boost for Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of the Nations League games against England and Greece next month, as the Seagulls beat Crawley Town 4-0.

Andrew Moran started for Stoke City as they beat Middlesbrough 5-0 away from home.