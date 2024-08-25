‘We have to take care of him’: Arne Slot on substituting unhappy Trent Alexander-Arnold

Arne Slot shrugged off Trent Alexander-Arnold’s visible disappointment at being replaced during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield by saying “we have to take care of him”.

The Dutchman substituted the England international after 72 minutes, with Conor Bradley coming on, and Alexander-Arnold looked unhappy when he took his place on the bench, even after Slot went to talk to him.

Liverpool’s new manager, when asked about the episode, said: “He didn’t look that happy after being taken off. I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes. But I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made. But Trent came back from the national team where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot, then he didn’t. Had a few weeks off, came back, this is only his third game.

“We have to take care of him because we need him for the whole season and not just the first two games. But what is good for me is that I have a very good backup as well with Conor. So we are taking care of Trent. But he played a good game.”

Goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah gave Slot victory in his first match in charge at Anfield. This made it two wins in the 45-year-old’s opening two games, following the 2-0 success at Ipswich Town.

“The reception [at Anfield] was similar to the reception from all people around the training ground and working for Liverpool,” he said. “I cannot speak for all the [previous] managers but I think all would tell you that we feel the warmth of this club and the appreciation of the club and we have to try and play in the style of this club.”

Of his start with Liverpool, Slot said: “Two good wins, against difficult opponents, we had a very good opening game, but there is still a lot for us to prove with the whole season coming up.

“Both Ipswich and Brentford deserve respect for the way they’ve played against us but I’m not expecting the two to be in the top six at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's second goal. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“There’s still a lot to prove for us but it’s always good to start off with two wins and two clean sheets. [The win over Brentford was] positive for many reasons.

“It’s nice to inherit a team and individuals that are so special. It’s not a surprise this team plays like this.”

Salah has now scored twice, Díaz and Jota once each. Slot said: “It is about making sure all these players like Lucho [Díaz], Mo [Salah], Darwin [Núñez, a substitute against Brentford], are getting in offensive positions and then they can show their quality.”

Ivan Toney, whom Brentford are open to selling, was not in Thomas Frank’s matchday 20. Asked whether a deal for the striker to leave is close, the manager said: “Very good question, I haven’t asked Phil [Giles, the director of football] about this in the last two or three days. He trained well, a good attitude.”

Without Toney, Brentford lacked a cutting edge with captain Christian Norgaard failing to hit the target from an unmarked header in front of goal while Nathan Collins was denied by Alisson Becker.

“I thought we went toe-to-toe with Liverpool, especially in the first half, it was very even, which I’m very satisfied with,” Frank added.

“It was probably our best first half here at Anfield in the four years I’ve been here. Liverpool won fair and square but there are definitely things I’m positive about, especially the first 60 minutes.” – Guardian