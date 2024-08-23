Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will accept verdict on alleged rule breaches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club will accept the ruling of an independent panel into 115 alleged breaches of financial regulation. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City will accept the independent commission’s verdict on the 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations brought against the club by the Premier League, with the City manager insisting the upcoming hearing will not affect his players’ form.

City deny any wrongdoing in regards to the charges, which date back to 2009 and were brought against the champions in February 2023, with the case finally set to be heard this autumn.

“I am happy that it starts soon and hopefully it will finish soon,” said Guardiola. “For the benefit of all of us, especially the club but also other Premier League clubs and all the people who don’t wait for the sentence.

“I wish, from the deep in my heart, go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened and we will accept, like we have always done [the verdict]. No effect – we have been talking about that for three or four years.”

Guardiola was pressed on the timing of the case and if it could impact his team’s performance as they seek, among other objectives, to win a fifth successive Premier League title. “We know it is going to happen, we accept it and focus on our matches,” he insisted.

City confirmed on Friday that Ilkay Gündogan has rejoined the club. The 33-year-old, who won 12 major honours during his initial seven seasons at City, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League, will be in Saturday’s matchday squad for the visit of Ipswich Town should his international clearance be granted in time.

Guardiola immediately said yes to the prospect of bringing Gündogan back to City after one year away at Barcelona but insisted that now he has returned, the German will have to fight for his place like every other player.

“If he doesn’t perform well we play another one, we have Phil [Foden], Kevin [De Bruyne], Bernardo [Silva], Rodri there, Kova [Mateo Kovacic] there, we have Matheus [Nunes], and Macca [James McAtee], Rico [Lewis], so he has to perform,” said Guardiola. “He has to deliver every single day that is why the club sustains that level on top.”

Rodri missed City’s opening weekend win over Chelsea and is a serious doubt to face Ipswich. “He had an injury with the national team and still has some niggles,” said Guardiola. “It’s just a question of today, whether he rejoins the group for the training sessions.” – Guardian