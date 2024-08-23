Jude Bellingham ruled out of England’s Nations League clash against Ireland in Dublin

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England's Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium with a leg muscle injury. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England’s Nations League trip to Dublin next month to take on the Republic of Ireland after picking up a leg injury during a Real Madrid training session

The 21-year-old, who was a key player last season when Real won the Champions League and La Liga titles, will be sidelined for several weeks, according to club sources.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg,” Real said in a statement.

He will miss Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid and England’s Nations League matches next month against Ireland and Finland.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first game in charge of Ireland will be against an England side who will be managed by former Ireland international Lee Carsley, who has taken temporary charge of England following Gareth Southgate’s departure following the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The game at the Aviva Stadium takes place on Saturday, September 7th, with a 5pm kick-off

