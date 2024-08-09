Guardiola eyes two signings for Manchester City but ‘at the right price’

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are willing to enter the market to sign two players before the end of the window but will not be held to ransom over fees. The Premier League champions are open to bringing in a new central midfielder and striker to help boost a squad set to lose Julian Alvarez to Atlético Madrid.

City start their campaign against Manchester United on Saturday in the Community Shield without Rodri who is yet to return from holiday after winning the European Championships and Guardiola believes he might need to sign someone else in that position to help alleviate the Spaniard’s workload in addition to a replacement for Alvarez.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes was a previous target but City were put off by his £100m valuation. “If I have some concerns I speak with Txiki [Begiristain],” Guardiola said. “We will see but we would not want to spend a lot of money on players who would not play many games. If we need someone, it has to be the right price.”

Without Alvarez, City would not have a second senior striker in the squad, with Guardiola joking he might play himself if Haaland is absent. “Maybe there are guys who think they can compete with Haaland and will come,” Guardiola said. “We will see at the end of the market if a club needs to sell more than they do now. We made a good transfer market in terms of good financial issues and clubs are waiting with a red carpet for us.”

Alvarez will be the second first-team player to depart City this summer after Sergio Gomez left for Real Sociedad, but the club have made profit on fringe players Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liam Delap, with only the Brazilian winger Savinho arriving from Troyes. One player who stayed was Ederson, who will start at Wembley, despite interest from Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, while second choice Stefan Ortega signed a new deal.

“It’s a huge relief that Eddy and Stefan stayed,” Guardiola said. “Replacing the keeper is always tricky to find the way we played so I’m really pleased that he stays and congratulations to Stefan for deserving an extended contract for how good he has been in two years.”

There has been much debate over whether Guardiola will stay at City beyond this season but the manager insists he is revitalised after the break. “In the summer I am drained but when I arrive at the start of training sessions and play some in pre-season and see what we can do differently or what suits one player better than the others, let’s go. I don’t have to run so I can sustain the situation,” he said. “Every year it gets more and more difficult. Everyone wants the crown that we have worn for four years. I understand it, it’s how we defend it.” — Guardian