FAI Cup draw: Derry City face long journey after being drawn away to Cork City

Cork City will host Derry City at Turners Cross in the third round of the FAI Cup.

The FAI Cup last 16 draw has paired Cork City against Derry City at Turners Cross on the week ending Sunday, August 18th.

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Galway United to Tolka Park while Bohemians make a first visit to Mounthawk Park in Tralee to face Kerry FC.

Bohs lost two of the last three finals at the Aviva Stadium and Shels were beaten in the 2022 decider by Derry. The cup winners gain access to the Uefa Conference League second-round qualifier in 2025.

Other ties see Leinster senior league side Ballyfermot United hosting Wexford and UCD travelling to the Showgrounds to play Sligo Rovers.

There is also a Limerick derby between Treaty United and Pike Rovers at Markets Field.

Third round draw: Ballyfermot United v Wexford; Cork City v Derry City; Drogheda United v Wilton United; Shelbourne v Galway United; Treaty United v Pike Rovers; Kerry v Bohemians; Sligo Rovers v UCD; Waterford v Athlone Town. Ties to be played week ending Sunday, August 18th.