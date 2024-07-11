Lagerbäck backs former colleague Hallgrímsson to prove a success with Ireland

Lars Lagerbäck and Heimir Hallgrímsson during their time as joint coaches of the Iceland national team. Photograph: Getty Images

The appointment of Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrímsson as Republic of Ireland head coach will bring much-needed stability to the side according to his former coaching partner Lars Lagerbäck.

Lagerbäck and Hallgrímsson masterminded the golden era of Icelandic football together, reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 2016 where they beat England, with the latter taking over on his own to steer the island nation to its first World Cup in 2018.

“I think he’ll try to establish a clear way of playing with Ireland. The way we worked together, and I think he’s still into the same thing, was that you must have a very well-organised team,” Lagerbäck said.

“Players buy into the way you want to play when they have all understood their roles in the team, and I think that is absolutely the most important. I think that’s what he’s going to make his highest priority”

READ MORE

Hallgrimsson recently stepped down as Jamaica boss after steering them to the Copa America finals where they were eliminated in the group stage.

“I hope he’s going to continue with that [passing football], it’s about adjusting to the qualities you have in your own team in relation to the opposition – if you don’t have a realistic view of that, I think it’s tough to get good results,” added Lagerbäck, who expects a touch of pragmatism from his protege.

“The games I have seen on TV with Jamaica, he seems to be just as wise as he’s always been, so I think the risk that he would try to play some kind of populist football is very small.”

Hallgrímsson’s first test will be a baptism of fire against England in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on September 7th, but having steered Iceland to victory over them once, Lagerbäck said the new Ireland boss would have no fear.

“He already has had a lot of experience of international football. I think it’s a very good name that Ireland have got, and I see a great possibility that this will go well,” he said.

Asked if he might consider helping out his old friend if he called, the 75-year-old Lagerbäck chuckled.

“I think that the chance that he would ask is very small, with my age in mind! No, I think that will remain a rhetorical question,” he said.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024