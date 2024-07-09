Gutsy Shamrock Rovers draw away in Iceland despite seeing out final 15 minutes with 10 men

Champions League first qualifying round, first leg: Víkingur Reykjavík 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

A steadfast defensive display brought the reward of a scoreless draw in Iceland to leave Shamrock Rovers with everything to play for ahead of this Champions League qualifier second leg in Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday.

The League of Ireland champions held firm as Vikingur, despite dominating much of the possession and winning 16 corners, couldn’t find a way past Leon Pohls, even when Rovers played out the final 15 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of midfielder Darragh Nugent.

It might have been an even better looking scenario ahead of the return had Rovers not missed arguably the chance of the game on 87 minutes.

Darragh Burns sent fellow substitute Johnny Kenny away from deep. Though the Sligoman burst through the Víkingur rearguard, he dinked the ball over the crossbar with only goalkeeper Ingvar Jónsson to beat.

Rovers’ leading scorer Kenny was a surprise omission from manager Stpehen Bradley’s starting XI as the experienced Aaron Greene led the attack with Dan Cleary coming into defence in Hoops’ only other change from last Thursday’s defeat of Dundalk.

Rovers started positively on Víkingsvöllur’s artificial surface, captain Roberto Lopes heading over from a Dylan Watts cross inside two minutes.

Five points clear at the top of the Icelandic league and unbeaten in their last six home games in Europe, Víkingur soon settled to enjoy plenty of possession, threatening for the first time on 10 minutes as Rovers survived a double let-off.

Jon Gudni Fjoluson’s header from a Pablo Punyed delivery was first palmed on to a post by Pohls. Erlingur Agnarsson’s follow up hit the same upright before Cleary hacked the loose ball away.

With Vikingur continuing to own the ball, Danijel Djuric, a talented 21-year-old Iceland international, got sight of the Rovers goal on 16 minutes to drill a shot not far off target.

Rovers grew into the game, though, their solid shape and concentration frustrating Vikingur, while they worked to pose a threat themselves in transition.

Vikingur’s danger from set-pieces was then ably dealt with in the minutes before half-time when a series of four corners were tenaciously defended.

Incisive skilful play from Jack Byrne and Watts brought a real chance for Rovers inside the opening minute of the second half. But Nugent just couldn’t control Watts’ sublime pass in the Vikingur area as the danger was cleared.

Loose control by Clarke gifted Vikingur their first sight of goal in the second half, Rovers relieved to see Agnarsson’s drive deflected out for another corner.

A heavy touch from Lopes invited more danger, Rovers recovering to block a Djuric shot before further relief arrived by way of Punyed blazing over the top.

Soon after his introduction, Kenny’s threat was immediately evident with Rovers’ first real chance of the night on 73 minutes.

Clarke did well to clear down the line. Kenny cleverly spun Oliver Ekroth to skip away and shoot narrowly wide across goal with Vikingur stretched.

Though Nugent received a second yellow card for simulation on 80 minutes, Rovers remained well in the game with Kenny failing to capitalise on that guilt-edged chance.

Vikingur pressed into the five minutes of added time with Djuric inches wide with a free kick while Agnarsson headed off target in the dying seconds as Rovers held firm.

Víkingur Reykjavík: Jonsson; Gunnarsson, Ekroth, G. Vatchamar, Fjoluson; Djuric, Punyed (Andrason, 81), Gudjonsson (Sigurpalsson, 66); Agnarsson, Hansen (Vilhjalmsson, 66), Ingimundarson (Thordarson, 81).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Lopes, Cleary, Hoare; Honohan, O’Neill, Watts (Towell, 90), Clarke (Farrugia, 74); Nugent, Byrne (Burns, 74); Greene (Kenny, 66).

Referee: Sigurd Kringstad (Norway).