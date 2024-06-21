Roberto Baggio injured in armed burglary at home while watching Italy match

Roberto Baggio poses for photo with Andrea Cambiaso of Italy at a training camp ahead of Euro 2024. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was robbed and beaten at gunpoint in his home on Thursday while watching the Italy-Spain match in the European Championship with his family.

A group of at least five armed individuals forcefully entered the villa in Altavilla Vicentina, located in northern Italy, at 10pm local time.

Media reports suggest Baggio, 57, attempted to confront the burglars and one of them struck him on the head with the butt of a gun. The former Ballon d’Or winner was then confined with his family in a room while the burglars ransacked the house, taking jewellery, watches and cash.

After the raid, when Baggio sensed that the danger had passed, he broke through the door of the room where he had been detained and called the police.

READ MORE

He was taken to hospital in Arzignano where he received stitches to his forehead, local sources reported. His family members were not harmed.

Regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers, Baggio, affectionately known as the “Divine Ponytail,” played for clubs including Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Bologna and Brescia.

In 1999 he finished fourth in a Fifa player of the century online poll. Baggio holds the distinction of being the only Italian player to score in three World Cups and shares the position of top goalscorer for Italy in the tournament.

In 1993 he claimed the Fifa world player of the year title and was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or. A year later, at the Fifa World Cup held in the US, Baggio guided Italy to the final.

His missed penalty kick in the final against Brazil remains an iconic moment in football and a haunting memory that Baggio has confessed still troubles him.

Recently the Italy coach, Luciano Spalletti, invited Baggio and four other icons of Italian football – Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti, Gianni Rivera and Giancarlo Antognoni – to attend Italy’s preparatory training camp for Euro 2024 to infuse some veteran influence into the current crop of players. – Guardian