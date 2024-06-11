Portugal vs Ireland - live updates

The team news is in. Ireland make three changes from the side which beat Hungary last week in Dublin. Jake O’Brien makes his first Ireland start after his debut last time out. He and Liam Scales replace Shane Duffy and Matt Doherty.

Further up the pitch, Troy Parrott starts after his match winning goal. He replaces Finn Azaz.

STARTING XI | Portugal v Ireland



Jake O'Brien starts for Ireland for the first time after his impressive performance against Hungary 👏



Troy Parrott & Liam Scales also come into the side with Ireland set to kick-off at 7.45pm

Unfortunately, our defenders did not follow Ronaldo sufficiently closely during Ireland’s last visit to Portugal, in September 2021 for a World Cup qualifier, so Ireland went from leading 1-0 in the 89th minute to losing 2-1, thanks to a late Ronaldo double that made him the highest scorer in the history of international football. — James McDermott

One big storyline to watch out for tonight when the teams are announced is the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Given his age, this could be a final international on home soil for Portugal’s most famous son.

James McDermott writes about Ronaldo and the history between the two countries below.

Portugal and Ireland cross paths again as Cristiano Ronaldo nears another landmark

That Hungary game was a bizarre, turgid but ultimately successful affair. Adam Idah was Ireland’s lone source of attacking opportunities, Will Smallbone and co doing a good enough job of giving him opportunities.

The second half, though, was dominated by mediocrity on both sides. It took a breakaway goal from Troy Parrott in the dying seconds to hand Ireland a victory which neither side deserved.

That said, John O’Shea was understandably delighted to earn just his first win as an international manager. As he looks to change the FAI’s mind into taking his candidacy for the permanent job more seriously, wins are the best currency. If the FAI sticks to their public statements, though, this will be the final game of his interim tenure before someone else takes over ahead of the next game, which is against England in September.

Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hello all and welcome to live coverage of the second international friendly of this summer window. After a smash and grab last week at home to Hungary, can Ireland follow up with back to back wins?

We’ll find out in close to two hours’ time. John O’Shea’s side are in Portugal, specifically the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro to take on another team which is Euros bound.

We’ll be building up to the action ahead of kick-off right here.