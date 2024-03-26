Friendly round-up: Jude Bellingham rescues draw for England against Belgium

England 2 Belgium 2

Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage-time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 Wembley draw with Belgium on Tuesday after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash and grab victory in an entertaining friendly.

Tielemans struck in the 11th minute after a mis-hit clearance by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with Ivan Toney equalising with a penalty soon after on his first international start.

England, unrecognisable in approach from the side beaten by Brazil on Saturday, had a Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside and squandered more chances before another defensive mistake allowed Tielemans to restore the lead with a diving header late in the first half after a lovely cross by Romelu Lukaku.

England continued to create chances in the second half with Toney, Phil Foden and the remarkable 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo all going close after intricate build-up play before Bellingham struck from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage-time

Scotland 0 Northern Ireland 1

Scotland’s winless run became a concern after it was extended to seven games with a dismal 1-0 friendly defeat by Northern Ireland at Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army were looking for a response following a 4-0 defeat by the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday night but were shocked when Liverpool’s Conor Bradley fired in for the visitors after 32 minutes.

The home side picked up the pace after the break but could not break down Michael O’Neill’s determined side, who stood firm to register Northern Ireland’s first win at Hampden in almost 50 years.

Scotland have not been on a seven-game winless run since August 2004 to March 2005 and they take on Gibraltar and Finland in June friendlies before they face hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opener at the Allianz Arena.