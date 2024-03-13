Hungary manager criticises Sammie Szmodics with Blackburn forward in Ireland contention

Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The inclusion of Sammie Szmodics in the Republic of Ireland squad to face Belgium and Switzerland this month is down to interim manager John O’Shea.

O’Shea announces his solitary squad on Thursday as FAI director of football Marc Canham previously confirmed that a new head coach will be revealed in April to take Ireland into the Nations League and World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Szmodics has been sensational for Blackburn Rovers this season, with 27 goals across all competitions, a return that should guarantee the 28-year-old’s first cap against Belgium on March 23rd. However, two previous call-ups to the senior squad under Stephen Kenny resulted in no game time and early exits on both occasions.

The English-born midfielder also qualifies for Hungary via his grandfather, but this week he drew a public rebuke from Hungarian manager Marco Rossi.

READ MORE

“In Szmodics’s case, it was very unpleasant to know who could tell the Irish media about his invitation, after I inquired with him about whether he would be included in the Hungarian national team,” said Rossi. “[It was] either him or his manager. And for what purpose? To be invited to the Irish national team? We don’t need such a person, even if he is a technically good player.”

Ireland welcome Hungary to the Aviva Stadium on June 4th.

O’Shea has other attacking options. Like Evan Ferguson. The teenager has scored six Premier League goals for Brighton this season and while the last came against Nottingham Forest on November 25th, the drought can be partially explained by only four starts in 2024.

Ferguson will be joined in the squad by two Celtic players, although Mikey Johnston is reigniting his career in the English Championship on loan to West Bromwich Albion, bagging six goals since the February move. Adam Idah went the other way, scoring five in five starts for the Hoops since a loan move from Norwich City.

Also in contention are Chiedozie Ogbene’s electric displays for Luton Town and Michael Obafemi, who despite showing signs of life at Millwall will do well to win a 12th cap. Troy Parrott caught the eye for Excelsior Rotterdam with seven goals and three assists in the Dutch top flight but the 22-year-old has a fresh injury.

Another potential name on O’Shea’s list is Nathan Fraser. The 19-year-old recently made his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers but he will probably be rerouted to Jim Crawford’s under-21 squad, with similar decisions needed for Andy Moran, Joe Hodge and Sinclair Armstrong.

Moran recently slipped out of the Blackburn team while Hodge and Sinclair are battling for minutes at Queens Park Rangers.

O’Shea or Crawford might even tempt Leicester City striker Tom Cannon to double down on his Irish ancestry, or he can commit to Lee Carsley’s England under-21s.

With Jayson Molumby injured, O’Shea will be encouraged by Jason Knight’s consistency in the Bristol City midfield, while Josh Cullen started Burnley’s last three Premier League games. Preston skipper Alan Browne and Southampton’s Will Smallbone are ever presents in the English second tier while Finn Azaz can still declare for Israel or England, but the Middlesbrough man’s nine goals and six assists might earn him a call-up.

Lyon's Irish defender Jake O'Brien. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

Shane Duffy and John Egan are also injured so the centre halves largely pick themselves, although Jake O’Brien’s form at Olympique Lyonnais could be rewarded.

“I am playing consistently in one of Europe’s top leagues so why shouldn’t I be considered?” said O’Brien recently. “France is one the best leagues around Europe. I’m playing for a strong team against top-quality strikers every week, gaining experience all the time.”

O’Brien’s way into the Irish team is blocked by Liam Scales, Andrew Omobamidele, Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea.

As Séamus Coleman warms the Everton bench behind Ben Godfrey and Matt Doherty is struggling for exposure at Wolves, the Udinese wing back Festy Ebosele might earn the chance to transfer his Serie A displays to the international arena.

Goalkeeping stocks have never been so plentiful with O’Shea needing to choose between Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu. Kelleher has made 20 appearances for Liverpool this season, with five clean sheets and several outstanding saves against Manchester City last Sunday expected to nudge him ahead of the Southampton stopper.

O’Shea already indicated that Max O’Leary will be the third-choice goalie ahead of Mark Travers.