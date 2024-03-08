League of Ireland preview: ‘Brian’s a footballing god in this country’

Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Scratch the League of Ireland surface and all sorts of marvels appear. Deities in human form and Brian Kerr both got a mention this week.

Separately, of course.

“Brian’s a footballing god in this country”, said Shelbourne manager Damien Duff about Kerr’s Lazurus-like return to the FAI. “The way he was treated was, and is, a disgrace, so that will never be erased.”

Speaking of sporting gods in the Inchicore area, St Patrick’s Athletic have enticed “strategic investors” from across the pond. Most people saw Joe Flacco’s name in lights and did not bother to YouTube fellow investor Anders Lee dropping gloves on the NHL ice. Suffice to say, the New York Islanders enforcer can take an uppercut, or three.

READ MORE

What is a “strategic investor”? And why has St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher brought them to the Irish market? Time will tell but, seemingly, the gist of Flacco’s Kenosis Sports Group – a subsidiary of Kenosis Capital – is to gain a foothold on the European football landscape.

“Only the one who isn’t rowing has time to rock the boat”, goes the solitary quote on the Kenosis Capital website, borrowed from Jean-Paul Sartre, who played for Drogheda United in the 1980s back when the club previously owned Weavers Park. But seriously, the word kenosis is biblical, meaning “the relinquishment of divine attributes by Jesus Christ in becoming human”. In Greek, it translates as “to be emptied”.

[ Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco among US sports stars to invest in St Patrick’s Athletic ]

More when we have it.

All eyes would be fixed on St Pat’s entertaining Dundalk at Richmond Park – a ground that could do with some strategic investment – if not for the northside derby between Shels and Bohemians.

Shelbourne are top of the league with skipper Mark Coyle named the soccer writers player of the month for February, so Bohs need to disrupt Duff’s disciples as Dalymount Park celebrates 62 years of illuminating the Phibsboro area.

Getting ownership of the stadium at Walsall was one of the first things that [Trivela] did and when they say they’re going to do something, they do it – and I love that — Conor Hoey

The Dalymount floodlights were first switched on to welcome Arsenal but come May 15th they will shine upon the Palestine women’s team for a unique gathering. The locals are more interested in Declan Devine’s side bouncing back from Monday’s 2-1 loss at Weavers Park, a stadium that changed hands this week as the Drogs multi-club US-owners, The Trivela Group, repurchased it from the FAI.

“Getting ownership of the stadium at Walsall was one of the first things that [Trivela] did and when they say they’re going to do something, they do it – and I love that,” said former club chairman Conor Hoey.

If an asset swap with Louth County Council happens, a new stadium could be built at Rosehall, which is just 3km out of town.

With Sligo Rovers taking on defending champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght tomorrow, all that remains of the Friday night action is Pádraig Amond, at 35 years young, seeking to add to his four goals in three games for Waterford against Derry City at the Brandywell.

Unfortunately, live rugby muscles into the RTÉ2 prime time slot but stay tuned for the latest news about Flacco re-signing with the Cleveland Browns or throwing his lot in with Kenosis to become an NFL quarterback in human form draining pints in Dublin 8. Stranger things are already happening.