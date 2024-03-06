Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco among US sports stars to invest in St Patrick’s Athletic

Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium. Photograph: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVII winner Joe Flacco has invested in St Patrick’s Athletic as part of the Kenosis Sports Group.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback, who played last season for the Cleveland Browns, is joined by fellow NFL players Matt Birk and Chad Greenway, and ice hockey star Anders Lee.

“Excited to be on board!” wrote Flacco on Instagram.

No financial details have been released but Garrett Kelleher, the St Patrick’s Athletic’s chairman, described the investment as the club’s “first step” in an expansion into the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Kenosis Sports Group including Joe Flacco, Chad Greenway, Matt Birk and Anders Lee, among others, as strategic investors in St Patrick’s Athletic,” said Kelleher. “Joe, Chad, Matt and Anders have had decorated careers in the NFL and NHL and have a keen interest in football.

“We have been working with KSG, a subsidiary of Kenosis Capital, in setting our upcoming game versus Minnesota United on March 20th and believe this is the first step in St Patrick’s Athletic’s expansion into the US.”