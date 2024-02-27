Ireland v Wales: Women’s international friendly

Wales’s star player is arguably centre midfielder Jess Fishlock, who plays in the NWSL, known for her passing and having a good engine across the pitch. Wales have two Manchester United defenders starting Hayley Ladd and Gemma Evans, while Sophie Ingle is another good performer from Chelsea. Wales should be strong in the spine of their team, but hopefully McCabe from the wing can create chances for the front two.

Ireland’s team announced:

Ireland team to play Wales: Brosnan; Payne, Hayes, Fahey, Stapleton; Ziu, Connolly, Littlejohn, McCabe (capt); Barrett, Kiernan.

Wales team to play Ireland: Clark, Woodham, Evans, Ladd, Green, Roberts, Ingle, James, Fishlock, Rowe, Hughes.

Interesting team there, not clear what formation will line up, if McCabe will be more advanced or not. A start for Kiernan and Barrett up front, plenty of goalscoring potential in that side.

While Gleeson was happy with the performance against Italy, she conceded that the team needed “a bit more quality in the final third”. Too often Kyra Carusa was left isolated, writes Mary Hannigan in her preview to the game, unlike during the Nations League when the quality of support she received from the likes of O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe saw her score five goals in six games.

McCabe’s stats from that campaign were remarkable – five goals and six assists – but having been given freedom to roam against weaker opposition, she returned to her left-back role against Italy. And so, the eternal debate about how to make the best use of her for Ireland rumbles on.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Ireland’s friendly match against Wales, from Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. Eileen Gleeson has a fully fit squad to select from (aside from the likes of Denise O’Sullivan who didn’t make the squad) with Louise Quinn available again and plenty of tactical options to choose from after their impressive performance in the 0-0 draw with Italy in Florence on Friday night. This Welsh side is eight places below Ireland in the rankings, concluded their Nations League campaign with a scoreless draw at home to Germany in December, showing how defensively solid they can be. Starting line-ups to follow.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses). Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).