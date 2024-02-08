FAI apologises to Irish fans over supporter issues at Euros qualifier in Amsterdam last year

The FAI has apologised to its own supporters for an email sent by the association in relation to issues before last year’s Euros qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

In response to complaints from at least two Irish fans who attended the Johan Cruyff Arena on November 18th, the FAI responded on Wednesday that the Dutch federation KNVB stated that visiting supporters arrived at the stadium with “excessive alcohol or substance intake” and “several supporters” tried to get in without a valid ticket.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to apologise for a response sent to a small number of supporters on issues faced by our fans in the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands,” read a statement. “The email referenced elements of feedback from the night with a number of sections of the feedback contested, in particular relating to alleged fan behaviour.”

No refunds have been given to supporters by the FAI, The Irish Times understands.

Irish fans complained about issues gaining entry to the stadium before the 1-0 defeat, with the FAI on investigation discovering “multiple reasons for the issues that occurred before the game.”

The FAI apology continued: “This included a thorough, but as a result, slow security search on entry, a lack of clear signage, issues with access, as well as complications with ticket scanning. The FAI has expressed disappointment in how certain aspects of the match-day operation affected the Irish supporters, and the FAI will continue to work with Uefa and opposing nations ahead of all upcoming away fixtures to ensure the safety of our supporters and to provide all the support we can.

“The FAI would like to apologise for any offence caused to our supporters regarding the response in question but also wants to stress, once again, the excellent behaviour and patience of our supporters during this game and our away games in general.”

Last June in Athens, Irish fans experienced dangerous overcrowding while trying to gain entry to the Opap Arena with hundreds missing the start of the 2-1 defeat to Greece. An formal complaint was sent to Uefa as the same venue is hosting this year’s Europa Conference League final.