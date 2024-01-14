Victor Osimhen hits and misses as Nigeria held by Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria 1 Equatorial Guinea 1

Victor Osimhen scored a first-half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in a steamy Abidjan on Sunday, unable to turn their pressure into three points.

Against the run of play, Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea with a well-worked goal, but they lead for only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

The Super Eagles side dominated thereafter but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several fine saves – aided by some poor finishing.

The match was a slow burner, but burst into life with two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the first half.

After Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi missed an open goal at the back post – a cross from the right eluded everyone and fell kindly to him, but he skewed his shot high and wide with the goal gaping – Equatorial Guinea took the lead on 36 minutes with a fine finish from Salvador.

Some hesitant defending saw Nigeria fail to clear the ball and when José Machín teed-up Salvador 18 yards from goal, he passed a composed finish into the bottom corner.

But the lead lasted only two minutes as Nigeria hit back almost immediately. Ademola Lookman hung up a cross from the left to the back post, leaving the unmarked Osimhen with the simplest of headed finishes to score his 21st international goal.

Moses Simon then forced a good low save from Owono when his shot looked destined for the bottom corner as the teams went to the break at 1-1.

On the resumption, Sanusi spurned another superb chance for Nigeria, firing straight at the goalkeeper, before Osimhen, in on goal, rolled wide of the near post with the keeper moving towards the far.

The draw will be viewed as two points dropped for the Super Eagles, who have faced recent stinging criticism after 1-1 draws with tiny Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their November World Cup qualifiers. They meet Ivory Coast next, while Equatorial Guinea face Guinea-Bissau. – Guardian