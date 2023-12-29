League of Ireland top scorer Jonathan Afolabi seals move to Belgian side KV Kortrijk

Last season’s League of Ireland joint top scorer Jonathan Afolabi has moved to Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee, his former club Bohemians have announced.

Afolabi’s 15 goals last year saw him finish level with Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan as well as being named to the PFAI team of the year. The striker scored for Bohemians from the penalty spot in their FAI Cup final defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic, an outing that proved to be Afolabi’s last in a Bohs’ shirt.

“I’d like to thank the coaching staff, my teammates and all the fans for making my time here very enjoyable,” said Afolabi, who joined the Phibsborough club 18 months ago after a stint with Celtic. “I’ll be moving on with a lot of good memories and moments in my career that have helped me improve.”

Afolabi, aged 23, had one year remaining on his contract at Dalymount Park.

KV Kortijk are currently bottom of the Belgian Pro League having won only two of 20 games so far this season. They are five points adrift of Eupen who are second from bottom.

𝘈𝘍𝘖𝘓𝘈𝘉𝘐 𝘐𝘚 𝘌𝘌𝘕 𝘒𝘌𝘙𝘌𝘓



Jonathan Afolabi komt over van het Ierse Bohemian FC . ✍️



De Ierse aanvaller, met Nigeriaanse roots, kroonde zich dit seizoen tot topschutter in de Ierse hoogste klasse. ⚽️



📝Alle info hier ⤵️https://t.co/ozP4PcfTc1#AltijdEenKerel 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NxswWx5vh7 — KV Kortrijk (@kvkofficieel) December 29, 2023