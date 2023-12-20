Ireland to face Belgium and Switzerland in March friendlies at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland’s Jason Knight tackles Belgium’s Youri Tielemans during the friendly international at the Aviva Stadium in March 2022. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The new Republic of Ireland men’s manager will face a stern test in their opening games with Euro 2024 qualifiers Belgium and Switzerland coming to the Aviva Stadium at the end of March for friendly internationals.

World number four side Belgium will take on Ireland on Saturday, March 23rd at 5pm, with Switzerland, 18th in the Fifa rankings, playing in Dublin on Tuesday, March 26th, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Switzerland have been drawn with Scotland in Group A of next summer’s European Championships, with hosts Germany and Hungary making up the group, while Belgium are joined by Slovakia, Romania and a playoff winner in Group E.

Belgium last visited the Aviva Stadium in March 2022 for the FAI Centenary celebration match in an international friendly which saw four goals as Chiedozie Ogbene scored an overhead kick in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Switzerland return to Dublin for the first time since September 2019 when David McGoldrick scored in the 85th minute to secure a 1-1 draw in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Ireland will have another international friendly double-header in June, with the opposition to be confirmed at a later date.