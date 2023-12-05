Nations League Live - Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland 0 Republic of Ireland 0

6 mins: That could have gone anywhere. NI goalkeeper Maddie Harvey-Clifford takes too long on the ball close to her own net. Kyra Carusa pressures and manages to block the attempted clearance. Fortunately for Harvey-Clifford, the ball rolls out of play for a goal-kick when it could easily have gone into the net.

2 mins: Half a chance for Ireland. McCabe is out wide instead of through the middle and immediately Ireland look more threatening. She wins the ball back high up the park, launching an early through ball for Lucy Quinn to chase. It’s perfectly placed but Quinn’s touch let herself down when she was in space in the box.

1 min: We are underway in Windsor Park! Northern Ireland kick things off, launching a long ball up for striker Simone Magill to chase. Louise Quinn deals with it easily and ROI settle into an early passage in possession.

Amhrán na bhFiann and God Save the King are over and done with, kick-off is moments away.

Amhrán na bhFiann rings out at Windsor Park ahead of Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland.

📺Watch https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7…

📻Listen https://t.co/6cFzxLzMuv

📱Follow https://t.co/o50miqVjZw pic.twitter.com/QZ8faPDZUa — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 5, 2023

Hear from Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson ahead of kick-off.

We hear from both managers ahead the Republic of Ireland's clash with Northern Ireland in Belfast.

📺Watch https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7…

📻Listen https://t.co/6cFzxLzMuv

📱Follow https://t.co/BaJZ5gyWOU pic.twitter.com/FauXtyAnuq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 5, 2023

📸 Nearly time for the last kick off in 2023 ⏳#GAWA #UWNL pic.twitter.com/Jr1ISYkctK — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) December 5, 2023

STARTING XI | N. Ireland v Ireland



Let’s finish this year strong 👊



KO at 6:00pm #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/4OTUrUCA6O — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 5, 2023

Team news is in. Two changes for the Republic of Ireland from Friday night’s win: Jamie Finn comes into the midfield in place of Tyler Toland while Lucy Quinn starts, in place of Izzy Atkinson, with Katie McCabe shifting back from a number 10 to wing. Sinead Farrelly, influential in that win off the bench, is left out of the squad altogether. There is likely an injury we don’t yet know about.

As for Northern Ireland, they have a fair bit on the line tonight. They are currently two points ahead of Hungary, who are expected to beat Albania this evening.

A draw between the two Ireland sides tonight, coupled with a Hungary victory should still see the North finish in second given their superior goal difference. The prize is a playoff with a third-placed team in League A, the top tier, for a place in the upper echelons next year.

A defeat for Northern Ireland and a victory for Hungary would see Tanya Oxtoby’s team drop down to third and out of contention. They are up against it, likely needing a draw or a victory tonight, but have plenty to play for.

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby. Photograph: Presseye/William Cherry/Inpho

A simple choice was presented to the Republic of Ireland. Aim for three scoreless draws at the World Cup in Australia or abandon the low block and properly utilise the attacking verve of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan. Option A was largely employed throughout the World Cup. Interim Irish manager Eileen Gleeson, aligned with her assistant coaches Emma Byrne and Colin Healy, have fully embraced Option B. — Gavin Cummiskey

If a lone summation of this Nations League campaign is possible, Gavin Cummiskey’s above comments in his match preview would be the best attempt. Gleeson has been seen as a breath of fresh air by many for attempting to unlock the attacking capabilities of Ireland’s best attacking talents.

[ Katie McCabe: ‘Five wins, four clean sheets, top of the group’ ]

The opposition has at times been poor, but by and large it has brought great success to the tune of five consecutive victories since an underwhelming World Cup campaign.

Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates with Denise O'Sullivan. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

We have to be positive about that. Are there aspects of performance we’d like to change? Absolutely. Is it a learning process? Absolutely. Have we people in different positions? Yes. Does it bring different moments in the game that we need to be better? Yes. Did we come away with three points? Done. — Eileen Gleeson after Friday night's win over Hungary

Hear from Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson after Friday’s frustrating win.

[ Eileen Gleeson not resting on her laurels after five-game winning streak ]

‘A win is a win’ was very much the messaging from the Ireland camp. Gleeson also discussed the decision to play Katie McCabe in a more central, second striker role rather than her usual spot out on the wing.

Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson speaks to the media ahead of the clash with Northern Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Of course, this is the second match of this international window. On Friday, a scrappy Ireland performance was just about enough to see off Hungary 1-0 in Tallaght.

On a cold evening, Ireland needed an injection of energy from Sinead Farrelly and an own goal to take the three points. You can catch up on Gavin Cummiskey’s match report from the game here.

[ Ireland withstand frustrating evening to see off Hungary and maintain winning streak ]

Hungary's Henrietta Csiszar (centre) puts the ball into her own net to hand Ireland victory over Hungary on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Another day, another contest for the Republic of Ireland women’s side as they look to rubber-stamp a perfect winning run in their Nations League campaign.

In the last international of the calendar year, Eileen Gleeson takes her side up the M1 to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland. The last time these two sides met, the Republic came out on top 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Another victory in Windsor Park tonight would ensure Ireland have won six games out of six in this Nations League campaign, further outlining their credentials as the group’s best side having always guaranteed a first place finish and promotion to the top flight of European football.

My name is Nathan Johns, I’ll be guiding you through all the action which kicks off at 6pm.