Euro 2024 draw: Scotland drawn with hosts Germany

French former football player Blaise Matuidi holds up a slip of paper after drawing Scotland. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty

Scotland have been drawn to play hosts Germany in Euro 2024 as the draw for next summer’s tournament was made in Hamburg.

Scotland’s group also includes Hungary and Switzerland. England have been drawn with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, while France have been drawn with qualifying opponents Netherlands, Austria and the winner of playoff A, which could be Wales.

Three-time winners Spain have been drawn defending champions Italy, as well as Croatia and Albania in one of the toughest group, while Belgium will meet Romania, Slovakia and winner of playoff B. Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and the winner of playoff C round off the groups.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Albania, Italy

Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, Winner of Playoff A

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Winner of Playoff B

Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, Winner of Playoff C

Euro 2024 will be the 17th edition of the competition between Europe’s best international sides, and will take place over various cities in Germany from June 14th to July 14th next year. It will be the third time the tournament has been hosted in Germany. Italy are the defending champions, having beaten England on penalties in 2021.

Ireland failed to qualify for the tournament, finishing fourth in qualifying group B behind France, Netherlands and Greece.

Playoffs

Semi-finals – Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Semi-finals – Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Semi-finals – Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Final – Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Final – Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/﻿Iceland

Final – Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan