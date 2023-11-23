Eileen Gleeson omits Amber Barrett from Ireland’s Nations League squad

Barrett, despite her four goals in eight appearances at new club Standard Liège in Belgium, was unable to break into Gleeson’s team. Photograph: Inpho/Tom Maher

Amber Barrett has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad to face Hungary and Northern Ireland in December.

Interim Irish head coach Eileen Gleeson replaced Barrett with 17-year-old striker Ellen Dolan, who scored seven goals in Peamount United’s title-winning campaign.

Barrett, despite her four goals in eight appearances at new club Standard Liège in Belgium, was unable to break into Gleeson’s team in the recent Nations League B victories over Albania (twice), Hungary and Northern Ireland, when Ireland bagged 10 goals and conceded one.

Katie McCabe and San Diego Wave forward Kyra Carusa have four goals each as Ireland secured promotion to the top tier of European football for next year.

Everton defender Megan Campbell and Barrett’s Liège teammate Claire O’Riordan are also dropped as Jessie Stapleton and Ruesha Littlejohn return to a 26-strong squad.

“What they need to do is just between me and them,” said Gleeson last month when asked about Barrett and O’Riordan. “We have lots of competition now, football decisions will stay in the squad. We have them chats between ourselves.”

Barrett, of course, netted at Hampden Park last year to send Ireland to their first World Cup finals.

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey, Jessica Ziu and Leanne Kiernan are still returning to fitness while Aoife Mannion and Tara O’Hanlon are injured.

Ireland host Hungary in Tallaght on December 1st before rounding out a momentous year with an all-Irish affair at Windsor Park on December 5th.

The players arrive in to camp on Monday but not before a full round of club fixtures in the UK and across Europe.

17-year-old Ellen Dolan has been included in the Ireland squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Marc Canham, the FAI director of football, is tasked with finding two senior managers, to replace Stephen Kenny and Vera Pauw, and he plans to publish a white paper on the future direction of Irish football in the coming weeks.

Gleeson has continually stated her intention to return to the administrative side of the association, as she is double jobbing as head of women’s and girls’ football.

“I’m not even going to answer it!” she said on Thursday when asked again if she was still in the running for the manager’s job on a full-time basis.

“I can tell you before you even waste your breath. Look, the process is ongoing as I say every time I come in here. Marc Canham is leading that process so I’m sure when the time is ready Marc will make that announcement.

“Like I said, the full focus is on the two games coming up. I’ve answered this question. It’s not for today. Today is really around the squad announcement.”

Gleeson also paid tribute to the outgoing men’s manager, Stephen Kenny, adding: “I think Stephen is the ultimate professional, he is super passionate about Ireland. I’m sad to see Stephen go. He did a lot for Irish football and I’m sure he’ll continue to do so. For me it’s a sad day. I’ve the utmost respect for Stephen.”

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United).

Uefa Nations League

Friday, December 1st

Ireland v Hungary, Tallaght Stadium KO 19:30 LIVE on RTÉ2

Tuesday, December 5th

Northern Ireland v Ireland, National Stadium, Belfast KO 18:00 LIVE on RTÉ2